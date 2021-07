Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 22:36 Hits: 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (Jul 5) set out his plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine roll-out offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant.

