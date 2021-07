Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 23:00 Hits: 1

Tajikistan's president on Monday (Jul 5) ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances.

