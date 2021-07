Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 23:20 Hits: 1

BAGHDAD: US forces shot down an armed drone above their embassy in Baghdad on Monday (Jul 6) night, Iraqi security officials said, hours after a rocket attack on a base housing US soldiers in the west of the country. American defence systems fired rockets into the air in Baghdad, according to AFP ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-forces-shoot-down-armed-drone-over-iraq-embassy-15162706