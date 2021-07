Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 00:18 Hits: 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday (Jul 5) for the final step in easing England's COVID-19 lockdown, including the removal of laws governing social distancing and face coverings, and an end to official advice to work from home.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/england-to-end-covid-19-lockdown-no-face-masks-no-distancing-no-15161258