Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021

The COVAX dose-sharing facility expects to have 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available by year-end, including 1.5 billion earmarked for the poorest countries, its managing director Aurelia Nguyen said on Tuesday.

