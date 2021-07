Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 18:28 Hits: 6

Nicaraguan police have detained at least five opposition leaders, including a presidential hopeful, deepening a sweeping crackdown of political and business figures opposed to President Daniel Ortega ahead of November elections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nicaragua-detains-another-five-opposition-leaders--as-ortega-ups-the-ante-15168354