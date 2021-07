Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 15:19 Hits: 2

Most of the $47 billion in federal emergency rental assistance is still unspent. If the distribution challenges are not resolved by the end of July when the eviction moratorium expires millions of Americans will be left without a place to stay.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0706/The-clock-is-ticking.-Will-federal-relief-reach-renters-in-time?icid=rss