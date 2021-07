Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 16:50 Hits: 4

Investigative Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has chosen to join Howard University over University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her decision comes after weeks of tension regarding her tenure at UNC, which ended in a vote to accept her application.

