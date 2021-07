Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 18:34 Hits: 6

The body of Tomas Rojo Valencia, a Yaqui Indigenous leader was found on June 17, half-buried and his head bashed in.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/6/mexico-arrests-gang-member-accused-of-killing-indigenous-leader