Published on Monday, 05 July 2021

From the Great Leap Forward to family-planning restrictions, China's rise has been marred by serious policy failures. Whether the Communist Party can avoid similar mistakes in the the future will depend on its recognition of a crucial distinction between such interventions and those that have fueled its economic success.

