Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:10 Hits: 4

Now that COVID-19 has illustrated the destruction that can be wrought by a single virus, there is no longer any excuse for delay in tackling the growing threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. There is still time to prevent a worst-case scenario, but the window is closing fast.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/lessons-from-covid-for-drug-resistant-disease-by-muhammad-hamid-zaman-2021-07