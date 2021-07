Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 14:01 Hits: 5

With US and NATO troops on their way out and the Taliban making rapid territorial gains, Russia, China, and Central Asian governments are increasingly worried about what a destabilized Afghanistan will mean for the wider region. While all hope is not lost, the outlook is becoming bleaker by the day.

