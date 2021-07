Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 14:54 Hits: 5

While the risk of sustained US inflation should not be ignored, nor should it cloud our view of what is really at stake in the current post-pandemic economy. American democracy is in trouble, and a robust, inclusive government-led recovery may offer the last best chance of putting it on a sounder footing.

