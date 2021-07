Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 02:20 Hits: 11

Tropical stormĀ Elsa's centre looked set to exit Cuba late on Monday near Havana, churning on track to Florida although the lopsided weather system was expected to dump heavy rains over the Caribbean's largest island in its wake.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210706-tropical-storm-elsa-hits-cuba-as-it-heads-toward-florida-keys