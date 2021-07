Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 08:40 Hits: 14

Under existing tax rules, multinational firms can escape paying their fair share of taxes by booking their income in low-tax jurisdictions, or by moving some parts of their business to these jurisdictions. Will proposed reforms deliver on their promise to boost government revenues, especially in developing countries?

