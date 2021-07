Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 07:56 Hits: 4

A Minsk court has found Belarusian opposition figure Viktor Babariko guilty of bribery and tax evasion and sentenced him to 14 years in prison.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/viktor-babariko-belarus-jails-former-presidential-contender/a-58171056?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf