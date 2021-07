Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 08:00 Hits: 6

Streaming is great — unless you want to rewind. Or skip to a different episode. Or the app crashes altogether. User interfaces are terrible across the board. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/07/06/opinion-why-do-streaming-apps-have-terrible-interfaces-across-the-board