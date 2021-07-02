Supreme Court Hijacking Democracy with Rulings That Gut Voting Rights Allow More Dark Money

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 12:13 Hits: 7

In a pair of major rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court has gutted more of the Voting Rights Act while making it easier for billionaires to secretly bankroll political campaigns. In a 6-3 vote, the conservative justices upheld two Arizona election laws that have been widely criticized for their impact on minority voters, sending a signal that other voting restrictions in Republican-led states are also likely to be ruled constitutional if challenges are brought to the high court. In a separate case, the court’s conservative majority struck down a California law that required charities to privately disclose their top donors to the state attorney general, which could open the door to more “dark money” spending in campaigns. Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way and former president of the NAACP, says the Supreme Court’s actions reflect the conservative takeover of the federal judiciary. “They are hijacking our democracy from the top to aid and abet these Republican governors who have sought to hijack it from the bottom,” he says.

