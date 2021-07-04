Republican's own sister goes on CNN to say he is so ‘hateful and bigoted’ she won't talk to him

Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 16:49 Hits: 0

One Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives was slammed by his own sister on CNN as "hateful and bigoted."

"Whether it's lying about the 2020 election, distorting the events of January 6th, or sharing the stage with a holocaust denier, far-right Congressman Paul Gosar is making a name for himself as one of the most conspiracy-addled Republicans in Congress," CNN's Pamela Brown reported. "In a new fundraising email obtained by a Washington Post reporter, Gosar baselessly says the FBI may have had a hand in planning and carrying out the capitol attack. Again, that is baseless. If the Arizona congressman actually believed this inside-job nonsense and wanted to get to the bottom of it, then why did he vote against investigating the attack, twice?"

For analysis, Brown interviewed Jennifer Gosar, the congressman's sister.

"When you hear everything I just laid out, what is your visceral reaction?" Brown asked.

"My visceral reaction is disgust, it's nausea, and loathing," Jennifer Gosar replied. "I do not understand why these people continue to work in Congress."

"You've said that your brother is partly responsible for inciting the January-6th attack. I mean, what do you make of his revisionism and conspiracies about that day?" Brown asked.

"Again, nausea-worthy. It's despicable and it's really cynical because Paul uses this to fund raise," Jennifer Gosar replied.

The congressman's sister offered a theory on what might work to bring her brother back to reality.

"I think censure, expulsion, and investigation for criminal activity are the things that, actually, would wake my brother up. I feel my brother to be addicted to control, domination, and power. So in that respect, holding him accountable is the only way to get this person's attention. And as you've seen and covered, you know, CNN has -- has covered this for some time, you know, his actions are only becoming more and more outrageous, egregious, and disgusting."

Brown asked what she would say to her brother.

"I wouldn't communicate with him. I don't -- you know, i don't align myself with the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, or any other hate group," Jennifer Gosar noted. "Why would I ally with him — just because we share DNA? I mean, I don't -- I don't wish to speak with him."



Watch:

Jennifer Gosar www.youtube.com

