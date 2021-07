Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 08:23 Hits: 3

Tajik forces have allowed over 1,000 Afghan government soldiers to cross the border to escape Taliban attacks. The Islamist militants are making significant gains since NATO troops starting withdrawing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghan-troops-flee-to-tajikistan-after-taliban-attack/a-58159612?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf