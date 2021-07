Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 08:58 Hits: 3

After last year's cancellation of the Bayreuth festival due to the pandemic, what can the audience expect? We spoke to festival director Katharina Wagner.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wagner-festival-director-reveals-plans-for-2021/a-58153693?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf