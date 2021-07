Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 08:05 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will prioritise vaccinating only children with underlying health conditions first, amid reports of a rare side-effect of myocarditis or heart inflammation among adolescents who received the Pfizer vaccine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/05/dr-adham-children-with-chronic-health-conditions-to-get-priority-for-vaccination