Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 23:34 Hits: 6

A controlled explosion brought down the unstable remains of the collapsed apartment block in Florida late Sunday ahead of a threatening tropical storm as rescuers prepare to resume searching for victims.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210704-rest-of-collapsed-florida-building-to-be-demolished-overnight-says-mayor