Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 03:45 Hits: 6

Delegates chose a woman on Sunday from Chile's majority indigenous Mapuche people to lead them in drafting the country's new constitution - a dramatic turnaround for a group that is unacknowledged in the country's present rule book.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210705-mapuche-woman-chosen-to-lead-architects-of-chile-s-post-pinochet-constitution