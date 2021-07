Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 06:26 Hits: 6

KUCHING: Sarawakian artiste Alena Murang has put Sarawak on the map of the world music scene with her latest award-winning music video "Warrior Spirit", says Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/05/sarawak-arts-minister-congratulates-alena-murang-for-bagging-international-awards