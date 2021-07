Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 06:31 Hits: 7

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co has invested about $100 million to buy a stake in a lithium metal battery startup, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing industry sources. Read full story

