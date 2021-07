Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 06:40 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was admitted to hospital on Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test at the end of June, according to local media reports. Read full story

