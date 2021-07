Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 07:15 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Afghanistan government forces plan a counteroffensive in the country's northern provinces after losing ground to the Taliban, Russia's RIA news agency cited an adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as saying on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/05/afghan-forces-plan-counteroffensive-in-northern-provinces---report