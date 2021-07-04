Connect! Unite! Act! For the 4th of July weekend we all deserve good news!

Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 20:30 Hits: 4

Connect! Unite! Act! is a weekly series that seeks to create face-to-face networks in each congressional district. Groups meet regularly to socialize, but also to get out the vote, support candidates, and engage in other local political actions that help our progressive movement grow and exert influence on the powers that be. Visit us every week to see how you can get involved!

Have you ever thought that rather than talk about the ills Republican legislators put into the world, you might need just a little bit of a pick me up? Just the idea that some goodness happens, somewhere? I have to tell you, if it wasn’t for at least some Good News, I don’t know if I could tolerate the news at all! The Good News group here on Daily Kos does such a great job of assembling information to help you see some of the positives of having Joseph Biden as president, and building upon our friendships here on Daily Kos.

From evening shade to the good news roundup, you can get a few smiles and laughs or find out great accomplishments we’ve made in America. From the group admins:

We aggregate good news in stories to build morale and to encourage more visibility for it. We focus on news (public events and information), not personal stories. We support the Good News Roundup which is posted by our team of authors 7 days a week at 7 a.m. ET.

In the Good News roundup you can find tweets, videos, announcements and anything you might need to feel just a bit better to start your day. Need something to read while you drink your first cup of coffee (or for me, Keto energy drink)? The Good News Roundup is often the first place I look every day.

I’m sorry, but I don’t think I would have found this without the Good News Roundup.

Good communities share in good stories. You can’t just talk about what makes you angry or the problems of the world all the time. Waking up in the morning to something more uplifting might not be a bad idea.

Our CUA team is here to provide support and guidance to new and existing volunteer leaders of each regional and state group, helping them with recruiting, organizing and executing social and action events. We invite you to join in this effort to build our community. There are many ways to pitch in. If there isn't a group to join near you, please start one.

What are you working on in your local area to move our progressive agenda along?

