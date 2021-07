Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 09:51 Hits: 1

Twenty people are still missing after Saturday's landslides in the coastal city of Atami. Prime Minister Suga and his cabinet have met to discuss the situation while rescue efforts have been hindered by further rainfall.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-rain-hampers-rescue-work-after-deadly-landslides/a-58153056?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf