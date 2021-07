Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 12:23 Hits: 5

Marine Le Pen is seeking new impetus for her 2022 presidential bid after performing badly in regional polls.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-far-right-national-rally-reelects-marine-le-pen/a-58154008?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf