Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 14:19 Hits: 5

Only 16% of Germans think there'll be no new lockdown by the end of the summer vacation season, according to a new survey. However, the chancellor's chief of staff thinks new curbs are "out of the question."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/most-germans-expect-new-covid-curbs-in-the-fall/a-58155685?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf