Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 15:16 Hits: 1

Announced in September by French President Emmanuel Macron, the extended paternity leave would allow young fathers to become more involved with their children and reduce inequalities between women and men.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210703-the-28-day-paternity-leave-comes-into-effect-in-france