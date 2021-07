Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 15:07 Hits: 4

Amid low vaccination rates among healthcare personnel and after residents of a nursing home in the Landes region of France were infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, the French government is pushing forward with plans to require those working in the health sector to take the jab.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210704-france-to-consider-requiring-covid-vaccines-for-healthcare-workers