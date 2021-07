Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 20:34 Hits: 1

Thousands of people danced, beat drums and waved flags through the streets of Madrid on Saturday as the Spanish capital's gay pride parade returned after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/madrid-s-gay-pride-returns-after-covid-19-cancellation-15150918