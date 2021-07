Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 00:47 Hits: 1

MELBOURNE: An Australian former politician said she endured sexist comments by fellow members of the ruling party and inappropriate touching by a senior minister during her three years in office to 2019, the Sydney Morning Herald said on Saturday (Jul 3). In a book excerpt published by the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australian-ex-politician-alleges-sexual-harassment-while-in-15150518