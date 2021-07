Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 16:28 Hits: 5

Marine Le Pen won re-election as head of France's far-right National Rally Sunday at a party congress, where she is seeking new impetus for her 2022 presidential bid after performing badly in regional polls.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-going-back-le-pen-stands-by-bid-to-sanitise-french-far-right-15153782