Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 July 2021 17:17 Hits: 6

Demolition specialists carefully bored holes on Sunday (Jul 4) to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/crews-nearly-done-drilling-for-florida-condo-demolition--15154786