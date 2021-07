Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 18:15 Hits: 8

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal said on Saturday it hoped to vaccinate a further 1.7 million people against COVID-19 over the next two weeks as authorities scramble to contain a surge in infections caused by the more contagious Delta variant. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/04/portugal-to-vaccinate-17-million-in-two-weeks-as-covid-infections-rise