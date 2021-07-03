After livestreaming himself at the Capitol riots, YouTuber accompanied GOP officials to the border

Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 14:00 Hits: 7

A man who took part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was seen with Republican lawmakers during their visit this week to the U.S. Mexico border, according to CNN. Anthony Aguero, a conservative YouTuber who calls himself an “independent journalist,” livestreamed himself at the border Tuesday with multiple GOP members of Congress including Reps. Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Chris Jacobs, Michael Cloud, John Rose, Ronny Jackson, Mary Miller, and Tom Tiffany.

"Hi guys, Congressman Hawthorn is behind me," Aguero says in his livestream, mispronouncing Cawthorn's name. "That is freaking awesome. That is freaking awesome. I'll tell you that." He continued on to claim to his viewers that Border Patrol was "herding" migrants crossing the border into specific locations, adding that, "We're about to catch them all as they basically come out of the woodworks." The livestream went on for almost three hours.

The trip was organized by the Republican Study Committee, who claimed they were "unaware of his identity and whereabouts on January 6,” and that he did not travel with them to the border. They claimed his presence was “purely incidental.” But while it's not clear how Aguero got there, his livestream and other videos and photos of the trip indicate that he not only drove one lawmaker in his truck, but even helped translate conversations with migrants.

The immigration crisis is dangerous for those crossing, and for the Americans in our country’s interior! Safe, legal & selective immigration is needed! Cartels have taken control of vast swaths of the border, becoming billionaires for preying on vulnerable women and children. pic.twitter.com/SrizSg8ncR June 30, 2021

As a self-proclaimed journalist from Border Network News and videographer who goes by the moniker "Conservative Anthony,” Aguero has made multiple videos of migrants along the border. According to PBS, in one clip from 2019, he can be seen screaming at migrants crossing the border and shining a light in their faces. “Come out like roaches, out of everywhere,” he said to the migrants in the since-deleted clip. Before being deleted, the clip was viewed at least 160,000 times, the outlet reported.

Aguero clearly loves taking videos. A former GOP House candidate, he also posted a video of himself at the attempted Capitol coup on Jan. 6. According to CNN, the close ally of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “cheered and justified the break-in” and chanted “Our house!” on the Capitol steps. He even posted a video attacking those who condemned the Jan. 6 violence. At this time, Aguero has not been charged with any crimes in connection to the insurrection.

But taking disturbing videos and being part of a violent mob are not the only things Aguero has done. He also has a history of criminal violence. According to online court records, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor family violence assault causing serious bodily injury in 2010. He also was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of felony vehicular assault while intoxicated, CNN reported.

It’s no surprise someone as violent and horrible as Aguero would be friendly with GOP officials. To make the situation even better Aguero also postedphotos of himself sitting behind former President Donald Trump as he did an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity at the border Wednesday.

While Aguero didn’t answer questions as to why or how he was at the border with members of Congress, in a statement to CNN, he said: "I appreciate the Congressmen and Congresswomen that went out of their way to come to the Border to see the crisis for themselves."

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2038107