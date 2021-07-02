The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russia Passes Strict Gun Control Regulations

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new regulations on Friday to reinforce gun control in the country. The amendments to the gun law prioritize citizens' health as well as criminal liability for arms trafficking.

The decision comes as part of a gun control review ordered by Putin on May 11, in the aftermath of a shooting in the central Russian city of Kazan, where eight students and a teacher were killed.

The event was the 10th school shooting is seven years and according to Putin "it has shaken all of us," sparking a nationwide conversation on tougher gun regulations. According to Russia's National Guard, in January 2020, four million Russians legally owned 6.6 million firearms.

The amendments also include provisions preventing an owner to keep and bear arms as well as medical examinations at least once every five years.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russia-Passes-Strict-Gun-Control-Regulations-20210702-0019.html

