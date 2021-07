Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 02:02 Hits: 5

As Hurricane Elsa approaches Florida, hopes for Surfside collapse survivors have dimmed. Another building was evacuated after it was deemed unsafe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/florida-condo-collapse-death-toll-rises-as-other-condo-evacuated/a-58145240?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf