US IT company Kaseya urged its customers to shut down their servers after hackers smuggled ransomware onto its network. Such attacks infiltrate widely-used software and demand ransom to regain access.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ransomware-cyberattack-hits-hundreds-of-us-businesses/a-58145811?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf