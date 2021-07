Category: World Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 06:34 Hits: 8

Australia's New South Wales state recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections this year, even as residents in several major cities across the country were released from snap lockdowns on Saturday.

