The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Black Sea Tensions Rise Amid NATO, Russian Exercises

Category: World Hits: 9

Black Sea Tensions Rise Amid NATO, Russian Exercises More than 30 vessels from 32 nations -- including NATO members -- are taking part in military drills co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States on the Black Sea. The two-week Sea Breeze exercise comes after an incident involving Russia and a British warship off the coast of Crimea. There's a risk of more tension, some security analysts warn, as Russia looks to secure its dominance in the region by holding military drills of its own off of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/black-sea-tensions-rise-amid-nato-russian-exercises/31338398.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version