Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 16:51 Hits: 7

Mourners waving white handkerchiefs, Kenneth Kaunda’s trademark symbol, paid tribute Friday at a memorial service for Zambia’s first president, who died last month aged 97, as VIPs hailed him as one of southern Africa’s great statesmen.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210702-african-leaders-zambians-pay-respects-to-founding-president-kenneth-kaunda