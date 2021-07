Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 19:05 Hits: 7

Brazil’s top prosecutor agreed on Friday to request an investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro for dereliction of duty in the process of procuring an Indian COVID-19 vaccine, according to a copy of the request seen by Reuters.

