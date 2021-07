Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 18:29 Hits: 7

The office of Brazil's attorney general said Friday it had opened a probe into claims that President Jair Bolsonaro knew about, but failed to report, alleged corruption in the purchase of a coronavirus vaccine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-prosecutors-bolsonaro-alleged-vaccine-graft-case-15143356