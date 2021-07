Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 13:41 Hits: 7

Many emerging markets and developing countries face a dilemma: borrow and risk a debt crisis, or choose austerity and risk a development crisis. Resolving it will require policymakers to address two collective-action problems that markets cannot resolve on their own.

