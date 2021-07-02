Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson’s marijuana disqualification sparks widespread outrage

Category: World Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 19:30 Hits: 8

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not be allowed to run in the Olympic 100-meter race because of a one-month ban handed down for testing positive for marijuana. The issue is not that the suspension overlaps with the Tokyo Olympics, it is that the positive test comes so close to the U.S. Track and Field time trials that her times have been voided per the rules laid out. Richardson’s times are the second fastest of any woman in the world for the 100-meters, and the fastest in the United States. But USA Track and Field relies entirely on time trial results to select the Olympic team. According to the USADA, the reason that cannabinoids on the WADA Prohibited List are:

“Athletes who smoke cannabis or Spice in-competition potentially endanger themselves and others because of increased risk taking, slower reaction times and poor executive function or decision making.” “Based on current animal and human studies as well as on interviews with athletes and information from the field, cannabis can be performance enhancing for some athletes and sports disciplines.” “Use of illicit drugs that are harmful to health and that may have performance-enhancing properties is not consistent with the athlete as a role model for young people around the world.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the “USATF has discretion in choosing the 4x100 relay team,” which leaves hope that Richardson may still be allowed to compete for U.S. gold this summer, albeit in a single event. Richardson told NBC in an interview on Friday that she had indeed used marijuana as a way to cope with the unexpected death of her biological mother, something that as reportedly revealed to her by a reporter during an interview one week before the Olympic Team trials in Oregon.

She told NBC that the news of her mother’s death “sent me into a state of emotional panic. I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time.” Richardson apologized for letting people down and owned the decision to use marijuana therapeutically. Her interview, which you can see below, might give you a better understanding of how well she is handling this situation.

"I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do ... I still made that decision." Sha'Carri Richardson explains her positive test for cannabis at the U.S. Olympic trials. (via @TODAYshow) pic.twitter.com/OEyn95h5b9 July 2, 2021

Responses of support for Richardson came fast. Nike, her sponsor, released this statement saying: “We appreciate Sha’Carri’s honesty and accountability and will continue to support her through this time.”

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 July 2, 2021

Many responded by bringing up Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps’ suspension for three months after a photo leaked to the press purporting to show the olympian smoking marijuana out of a bong. Sporting News points out that one of the differences was that Phelps never tested positive for marijuana use, which is the reason there was no movement to delete his times. But let’s be clear, responses of racial inequity in this case are not unfounded. Marijuana laws in our country were created by racists, for racists, and continue to be used in promotion of a white supremacist system of “justice.”

Sha'Carri Richardson broke a rule. And it’s ridiculous weed has this stigma. Both things can be true. She handled this entire ordeal like an adult and accepted complete responsibility. The conversation now should be about athlete’s mental health and improving that response. July 2, 2021

Yea...wonder if they are testing and suspending athletes for traces of liquor including beer and wine ???? Yeah, that's what I thought. Sit down somewhere and let #ShacarriRichardson run https://t.co/Mdwcml5tKI July 2, 2021

If pot made you run faster, Woody Harrelson would be Usain Bolt. Column on Sha'Carri Richardson and a dumb rule: https://t.co/0WAMoIZYZG July 2, 2021

As for whether this might be reversed, Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg explains that because of the exclusive trial time criteria of the U.S. team, allowing Richardson to still compete would potentially open up a whole host of logistical issues for U.S. Track and Field.

This is why Donavan Brazier won’t run the 800 in Tokyo—he is the best in the world in the 800, but he faltered in the trials and didn’t make the team. If USATF makes an exception for Richardson, that would create a lot of problems. For one, Brazier would have been better off skipping the trials to smoke weed.

Let Sha’ Carri Richardson be great ! July 2, 2021

Dream Crushed Over Trivial Bullshit Represents Nation Better Than Gold Medal Ever Could https://t.co/Eqd0kSuPMgpic.twitter.com/np6RYhy8Ai July 2, 2021

INBOX: @MarijuanaPolicy Project Statement on Sha'Carri Richardson's Suspension Following a Positive Cannabis Test pic.twitter.com/VDnSunSpvP July 2, 2021

if you qualify for the olympics and test positive for weed you should double qualify for the olympics, fuck out of here. like yo, you made SKATEBOARDING an olympic sport. July 2, 2021

The notion that weed is a problematic “drug” is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of. Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo. https://t.co/swDLNoVcV3 July 2, 2021

Here is Sha’Carri Richardson being America’s fastest woman.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2038060